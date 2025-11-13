Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week Twelve
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
After an ugly 30-7 loss to Fresno State at the start of the month, Boise State’s Mountain West Conference championship dreams are in doubt. The Broncos are beatable - especially without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen - and they’ll face a difficult challenge in the form of San Diego State. The Aztecs boast one of the best defenses in America.
Boise State and San Diego State square off Saturday night at 7:30 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State
Last week’s 42-10 trouncing by UNLV extended the Rams’ losing streak to three games. At this point in the season, Colorado State faithful are looking ahead: their perennially impressive men’s basketball team is currently unbeaten 3-0, and a who’s who of coaching candidates are interested in leading their football program, including former rival Kordell Stewart.
Saturday, Colorado State faces New Mexico at noon (PST). The game will stream on the Mountain West app.
Fresno State
Ag Fest is coming to the Central Valley. On Saturday night, Fresno State will pay homage to California’s breadbasket with special green & white jerseys, and helmets adorned with the Bulldogs’ familiar “V” back-of-the-helmet logo now visible on each side.
What’s more, this game doubles as a home finale, and an opportunity to play for something more: a win would lift the Bulldogs into a two week title sprint with Boise State, San Diego State, and Hawaii.
Saturday night, Fresno State battles Wyoming at 7:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon State
Yesterday, Oregon State interim head coach Robb Akey shared his now familiar enthusiasm on John Canzano’s statewide radio show The Bald Faced Truth, explaining why he believes the Beavers will recover from their stunning loss to Sam Houston.
Say what you will about Akey - he might not coach in Corvallis for much longer - but his upbeat personality has been a breath of fresh air this season.
Akey’s team will get a chance to prove him right Saturday morning: Oregon State plays Tulsa at 10 AM (PST) on ESPN+.
San Diego State
Boise State isn’t the only side entering Saturday’s marquee matchup on the wrong foot. Last week, the Aztecs took a trip to Hawaii, and came back with their first conference loss. Now, a loss to the smurf-turfers would drop San Diego State out of the conference title spots with two games left.
San Diego State’s tilt versus Boise State starts Saturday night at 7:30 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Texas State
Following an ugly postgame pow-wow with Louisiana last weekend, 6 Texas State players were suspended by the Sun Belt Conference.
Arguably, Texas State’s record is even uglier: the 3-6 Bobcats are still winless in the Sun Belt this season. They’ll hope to change that on Saturday.
Texas State skirmishes Southern Miss on Saturday at 12:30 PM (PST). The game will stream on ESPN+.
Utah State
7th place Utah State (3-2 MWC, 5-4 overall) may be stuck in the middle of a Mountain West logjam, but they’re still a compelling football team. The head coach of their next opponent, UNLV’s Dan Mullen, spoke glowingly this week about Aggies’ star quarterback Bryson Barnes.
Barnes barely broke a sweat last week against Nevada, throwing 20-of-27 for 288 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, so Mullen certainly has a point.
Utah State tries their luck against UNLV Saturday evening at 4 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Washington State
Fresh off a bye, the Cougars aim to wash the stink of their recent upset at Reser Stadium. A win would lift first year coach James Rogers’ side back to .500 (right now they’re 4-5 overall). Then, a rematch with Oregon State on Small Business Saturday could send Wazzu bowling.
Will Washington State pull it off? Our first glimpse of an answer arrives Saturday, as the Cougars host Louisiana Tech. Game coverage begins at 7 PM (PST) on The CW.