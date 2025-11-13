Pac-12 Inks Broadcast Deal With USA Network
Before the sun rose this morning over my backyard in Willamette Valley wine country, the Pac-12 Conference made a surprise announcement: the league found another broadcast partner.
The Pac-12 and USA Sports - the sports broadcasting wing of USA Network - agreed upon a five year partnership, beginning in August 2026 and running through the 2030-31 college basketball season. The agreement follows similar packages negotiated with Paramount - the parent company of CBS and CBS Sports Network - and TheCW.
USA Sports will feature 22 regular season football games each season, plus 50 regular season men’s basketball games, 5-10 regular season women’s basketball games, and the bulk of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament (all games except the tournament championship game on CBS).
“USA Sports is proud to partner with the new Pac-12 and showcase the league to a national audience on USA Network,” said Matt Hong, President of USA Sports. “Our partnership further establishes USA Network as a destination for all sports fans, with weekends packed with Pac-12 football doubleheaders and men’s and women’s basketball double- and triple-headers beginning next fall.”
USA Network, a subsidiary of NBC, also airs weekly Premier League English soccer matches, a small package of NBA games, select golf tournaments like the Ryder Cup & US Open, and more. The network will add a package of WNBA games to its broadcast portfolio in 2026.
Notably, the USA Sports deal secures full coverage of the conference’s football slate: CBS and Paramount+ will air a minimum of three regular season games, plus the conference championship game, while CBS Sports Network will air 10 games, TheCW will air 13 games, and USA Network rounds out the schedule.