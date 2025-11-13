Week 12 - Oregon State Beavers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State suffered a shocking loss to Sam Houston State in Week 11, and now heads out on the road to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Both teams have picked up just two wins so far in 2025, and will look to prove their worth over the other in a matinee contest.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-7, 0-6 AAC) vs Oregon State Beavers (2-8, 1-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, November 15th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET // 10:00 a.m. PT
Location: Chapman Stadium - Tulsa, OK
TV: ESPN+
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Oregon State -2.5 on FanDuel
Beavers Can't Let Another Game Slip Away
On all levels, the Beavers' Week 11 loss to Sam Houston State was indefensible. Quarterback Gabarri Johnson threw two interceptions, the offense couldn't find their footing consistently, and the two of the three scores allowed were on special teams. Oregon State went up 17-0, and proceeded to allow 21 straight points en route to their 8th loss.
Going up against another subpar Group of 5 opponent, the Beavers simply cannot afford to make the same mistakes again. Tulsa's flaws are evident and plentiful, and Oregon State has a prime opportunity to get back in the win column after a loss.
MORE: Tulsa Coach Tre Lamb “Hoping We Can Take Advantage” of Oregon State Special Teams
Work the Offense Back Around Trent Walker
Senior Trent Walker is by far the Beavers' most productive receiver in 2025, and has been a consistent positive for them throughout the year. Despite not scoring a touchdown yet, he's eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times and is their leading wideout by over 200 yards. The past three weeks have been down games for Walker, as he has just 47 yards total in those matchups.
The two wins were nice, but the Beavers need to figure out how to blend their ground game success with Walker's proficiency in the passing game, especially as their quarterback situation remains uncertain. He can be a deep threat, a safety blanket, and a reliable all-around weapon, and the offense needs to get back to finding him through the air to regain their rhythm.
MORE: State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Coaching Candidates To Watch
Can Oregon State Keep the Tulsa Offense Off the Board?
Tulsa has failed to rack up victories in 2025 despite consistently putting up a decent amount of points. They've scored at least three touchdowns in each of the last three games, but their defense has given up far too many points to reasonably counter. Oregon State's offense has not nearly had the type of success that Tulsa's opponents have had, leading to a potentially tighter matchup.
If the Beavers are still unable to get their offense firing on all cylinders, they will need to heavily rely on their defense to keep the Golden Hurricane from replicating their recent offensive showings. If they aren't able to do so, things could get interesting very quickly, but if they are, a third win could be in their future.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.