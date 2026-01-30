Philadelphia Eagles Hire Former Beaver Sean Mannion as Offensive Coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have been searching for a new offensive coordinator since the firing of Kevin Patullo following the Eagles' first round exit in the playoffs, and on Thursday they found their man. The Eagles' new OC will be a familiar face for Oregon State fans, as former Beaver Quarterback Sean Mannion has landed the job.

RELATED:

Former Oregon State Quarterback Sean Mannion Interviewing with Philadelphia Eagles



After his time in Corvallis, Mannion was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He remained with the Rams through their return to Los Angeles, but never saw much action on the field. After leaving Los Angeles, he bounced back and forth between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks for the remainder of his career, never seeing much game time.

After Mannion announced his retirement as a player early in 2024, he immediately joined the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff as an assistant working with the quarterbacks. Mannion was a key part of developing the game plan around Jordan Love in his second year as a starter, and following the end of the 2024 season he was promoted to be the team's Quarterbacks coach.

RELATED:

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's Plan For 2026



While the Packers 2025 season eventually fell apart following Micah Parson's season ending injury, Love and the offense performed well, with backup quarterback Malik Willis earning acclaim for both himself and Mannion. After the Eagles and Patullo parted ways Mannion emerged as a candidate for the Philadelphia OC job. While Philadelphia also interviewed Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter and Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson, ultimately Mannion won the job.

He'll look to turn around an Eagles offense that seriously stagnated in 2025. After taking down the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia looked like a different team this season, failing to protect Jalen Hurts, failing to make Saquon Barkley an effective playmaker, and failing to convince AJ Brown he has a role in the team's future. Mannion has a lot of work ahead of him as a member of head coach Nick Sirianni's staff.

RELATED:

Western Michigan 6'4" Transfer Quarterback Brady Jones Picks Oregon State



Mannion still holds most of Oregon State's all time quarterback records. His 13,600 all time passing yards is the most for a Beaver, as are his 83 touchdowns. In 2013 he set the single season record for both passing yards, 4,662, and passing touchdowns, 37, by a Beaver, and in the same year he set both single game records, with 493 yards passed against Washington State and 6 touchdowns thrown against Colorado.

While Mannion will be busy right off the bat in Philadelphia, he'll get started in earnest in July when rookie training camps open. The Eagles first preseason match up will be against Cincinnati on August 7th, and while the 2026 regular season has yet to be fully set, it kicks off on September 10th.