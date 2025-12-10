Pro Beavs: Jordan Poyer's Production Remains Steady For Buffalo

The NFL just wrapped up Week 14 of the NFL season with multiple former Oregon State standouts on display.

Here is how former Beavs fared in Week 14 action.

Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) against the Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Musgrave saw a little more action than usual in the Packers win over the Chicago Bears. Musgrave reeled in two of his four targets for 22 yards and two first downs. The expectation was that Musgrave was going to be a larger part of the Packers offense with the injury to tight end Tucker Kraft, but that has not yet come to fruition. A new start on a new team might be best for Musgrave in 2026.

Johnny Hekker

Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker (3) makes an unsuccessful onside kick during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Hekker punted eight times for a 47.9 average with a long of 54 yards in the Tennessee Titans win over the Cleveland Browns this past weekend. Hekker recorded two touchbacks, along with two punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line. Hekker currently ranks 23rd among NFL punters in average yards per punt at 46.6.

Brandin Cooks

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks

It has been a tumultuous season for Cooks. After starting the year with the New Orleans Saints, he signed with the Buffalo Bills and is now in a much better offensive scheme with an objectively better quarterback. One week after catching his only target for 13 yards, Cooks saw no targets in the Bills win over the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Nahshon Wright

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

It has been a breakout season for Wright, who is tied for second in the NFL for interceptions, with five. Wright recorded two tackles against the Packers in Chicago's loss, with one of those being a solo tackle. Wright could see some action in the postseason for Chicago, as the Bears currently hold a 9-3 record in the NFC.

Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre'Davious White move in Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025.

Poyer has been seeing steady action on the field for Buffalo ever since starting the year on the practice squad. The seasoned veteran recorded eight tackles in the Bills win over the Bengals, with six of those being solo tackles. Like other former Beavers, Poyer has a great chance to feature in the postseason for Buffalo as his snap share continues to increase as the weeks go on. Poyer has recorded at-least six tackles in each of the last five games for Buffalo.

