Pro Beavs: Luke Musgrave Sees Season-Best Performance For Packers

Week 15 of the NFL season has wrapped up, and with it, multiple former Oregon State Beavs were on display.

Here is how some former OSU fan favorites fared in the latest batch of NFL games.

Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave misses a catch during a football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musgrave caught four passes on six targets in the Packers loss to the Denver Broncos. The four receptions on six targets for Musgrave both mark season highs for the former Oregon State tight end.

Musgrave reeled in one of his six targets for 26 yards, his longest catch of the season so far. The six targets should be encouraging for Beavers fans, as it looked throughout the season that Musgrave was being phased out of the Packers offense at times.

Jordan Poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 34-year-old vet recorded five tackles in the Bills comeback win over the New England Patriots. One of Poyer's five tackles was a solo job, and the former Oregon State fan favorite has now recorded 59 tackles for the Bills this season after being activated off of the practice squad.

Nahshon Wright

Wright recorded three tackles and one pass deflection in the Bears blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bears defense had Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a world of hurt, as Sanders was only able to go 18/35 through the air for 177 yards and three interceptions. Wright is still tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks saw no catches on three targets in the Bills comeback win over the New England Patriots. Cooks has just one catch in three games with the Bills, which was a 13-yard reception in the Bills win over the Steelers. The fact that Cooks is still seeing a good amount of targets is encouraging, and the slow start may just be Cooks trying to learn a new playbook.

Johnny Hekker

Hekker punted three times in the Titans loss in Santa Clara to the 49ers. Hekker was able to pin one of his punts inside the 20 while recording a long punt of 56 yards. Hekker currently ranks 2nd in total punts with 67 and ranks 23rd in average with an average punt of 46.5 yards. Hekker ranks 17th in the NFL in punts downed inside the 20 with 18.

