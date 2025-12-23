Oregon State Starting WR Poised for Transfer Portal

Days after Dylan Sikorski announced his intentions to enter the portal, another Oregon State starter is on the way out.

Sources close to Taz Reddicks, Oregon State's redshirt-sophomore slot receiver who played in 21 games across 3 seasons, told Ryan Harlan of Beavers Edge that the starting wideout will enter the transfer portal .

Reddicks’ experience at Oregon State exemplifies the virtues of patience and perseverance. After redshirting his true freshman 2023 season without any game time, he made 11 appearances in 2024, hauling 17 receptions for 222 yards.

2025 marked Reddicks’ breakout. First, a strong spring camp positioned Reddicks onto the first team depth chart. Then, a preseason injury sidelined number one wideout Darrius Clemons for the duration of the season. In response, the Beavers leaned on their 5’11” speedster from Fort Lauderdale. In 10 games, Reddicks snagged 30 receptions for 391 yards, highlighted by a career-high 11 grabs for 158 yards against future Pac-12 rivals Fresno State in September. He also reeled in two catches during the Beavers’ upset win over rivals Washington State in November.

Reddicks will boast an alluring two years of eligibility for his next school. Without him, questions shroud the future of Oregon State’s wide receiver room: redshirt senior standout Trent Walker might have an extra year of eligibility , injured starter Darrius Clemons could potentially earn a medical redshirt, and depth is extremely thin behind them. Redshirt junior reserve Karson Boschma caught a mere 4 passes for 89 yards last season, but he scored a touchdown in the Beavers’ blowout loss at Texas Tech. 6’3” redshirt freshman Eddie Freauff also tallied only one touchdown this season, but his special physical tools could potentially attract willing suitors if he enters the portal.

The NCAA Division I football transfer portal is set to open on January 2nd, one day after the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round, and student-athletes can enter through January 16th.