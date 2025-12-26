Which Bowl Games are Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Playing In?
The Oregon State Beavers have moved on from a painful 2025 campaign and will look ahead to the 2026 season with hope and optimism under new coach JaMarcus Shephard. The Beavers' 2025 campaign was full of tough opponents, here is how their former opponents fared during bowl season.
Oregon
The Ducks finished their regular season at 12-1 overall and defeated James Madison at Autzen Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are getting ready to take on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Years Day. Next year will mark one of the few times the Ducks and Beavers will not meet at all during the regular season, with the series set to pick back up in 2027 at Autzen Stadium.
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders defeated the Beavers 45-14 in Lubbock back in week three of the regular season. The loss was a worrying one for Beavers fans, as Oregon State fell to 0-3 on their way to a disappointing season that would see coach Trent Bray fired. Texas Tech will play against Oregon in the Orange Bowl on New Years Day.
Cal
The Cal Golden Bears defeated Oregon State at Reser Stadium 34-15 in Week one of the season. Cal would go on to have a 7-5 season, good enough for seventh place in the ACC. Cal fell to Hawaii in a fiery Hawaii Bowl 35-31 on Christmas Eve.
Houston
The Houston Cougars defeated Oregon State 27-24 in a game marred by special teams miscues for the Beavers. Houston finished 9-3 to end their regular season and will play against LSU on December 27 in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl.
Fresno State
The Bulldogs defeated Oregon State 36-27 at Reser Stadium in another game that saw multiple special teams miscues occur for the Beavers. The Bulldogs would finish the season at 8-4, good enough for 5th in the Mountain West. Fresno State is playing against Miami (OH) on December 27 in the Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl.
App State
The Mountaineers defeated the Beavers 27-23 in Boone, North Carolina. App State finished their year with a 5-7 record which placed them sixth in the Sun Belt Conference. App State will take on Georgia Southern in the Jlab Birmingham Bowl on December 29.
Washington State
The Cougars finished their season at 7-6 after splitting games with Oregon State throughout the season. WSU would go on to defeat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22.
Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.