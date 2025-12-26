Which Bowl Games are Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Playing In?

The Oregon State Beavers have moved on from a painful 2025 campaign and will look ahead to the 2026 season with hope and optimism under new coach JaMarcus Shephard. The Beavers' 2025 campaign was full of tough opponents, here is how their former opponents fared during bowl season.

Oregon

The Ducks finished their regular season at 12-1 overall and defeated James Madison at Autzen Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are getting ready to take on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Years Day. Next year will mark one of the few times the Ducks and Beavers will not meet at all during the regular season, with the series set to pick back up in 2027 at Autzen Stadium.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech seniors Behren Morton (2) and Bryce Ramirez walk to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders defeated the Beavers 45-14 in Lubbock back in week three of the regular season. The loss was a worrying one for Beavers fans, as Oregon State fell to 0-3 on their way to a disappointing season that would see coach Trent Bray fired. Texas Tech will play against Oregon in the Orange Bowl on New Years Day.

Cal

The Cal Golden Bears defeated Oregon State at Reser Stadium 34-15 in Week one of the season. Cal would go on to have a 7-5 season, good enough for seventh place in the ACC. Cal fell to Hawaii in a fiery Hawaii Bowl 35-31 on Christmas Eve.

Houston

The Houston Cougars defeated Oregon State 27-24 in a game marred by special teams miscues for the Beavers. Houston finished 9-3 to end their regular season and will play against LSU on December 27 in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl.

Fresno State

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) attempts a pass under pressure from Colorado State Rams linebacker Robert Edmonson (45) and linebacker Kenyon Agurs (56) in the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs defeated Oregon State 36-27 at Reser Stadium in another game that saw multiple special teams miscues occur for the Beavers. The Bulldogs would finish the season at 8-4, good enough for 5th in the Mountain West. Fresno State is playing against Miami (OH) on December 27 in the Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl.

App State

The Mountaineers defeated the Beavers 27-23 in Boone, North Carolina. App State finished their year with a 5-7 record which placed them sixth in the Sun Belt Conference. App State will take on Georgia Southern in the Jlab Birmingham Bowl on December 29.

Washington State

The Cougars finished their season at 7-6 after splitting games with Oregon State throughout the season. WSU would go on to defeat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22.

