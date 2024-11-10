RECAP: Oregon State Drop Fourth Straight Game, Fall To San Jose State 24-13
Oregon State definitely played with more vigor and more precision than their previous game, but Saturday's result against San Jose State was yet another loss. The Beavers fell to Ken Miumatalolo's group 24-13.
Ben Gulbranson started the game at quarterback for Oregon State, his first start of the season. Gulbranson replaced Gevani McCoy, who started the Beavers' first eight games of the season. Gulbranson completed 24 passes on 37 attempts for 292 yards and two interceptions.
All around, execution was an issue for OSU on Saturday. The Beavers turned the ball over three times and failed to convert two fourth downs against the SJSU defense. They were also penalized 10 times for 106 yards in their fourth consecutive loss this year.
The first quarter was scoreless, as Anthony Hankerson lost a fumble on the Beavs' first possession. The Beavs' defense answered by forcing a turnover on downs. Both sides traded punts to end the frame.
In the second quarter, OSU took a three-point lead with a 45-yard field goal from Everett Hayes. The lead was short-lived, however. SJSU quickly mounted a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Spartans' star receiver Nick Nash caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Walker Eget to put SJSU on the board. They quickly extended the lead with a 32-yard field goal on their next possession, after forcing another Beavs' punt.
To the delight of the home crowd in Corvallis, Oregon State tied the game with a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Hankerson made up for his earlier fumble by powering through the defense with a ten-yard touchdown run. SJSU nearly retook the lead with a quick drive to the red zone before the half, but the OSU defense blocked what would have been a 26-yard field goal.
To start the second half, Hayes added another field goal to put the Beavers back on top. That came after a drive that burned five minutes and thirteen seconds off the clock.
Egett and the Spartans threatened on the ensuing possession, but Sailasa Vadrawale earned his turn with the turnover chainsaw by snagging an interception in the red zone. The Beavs then managed to get down to SJSU's five-yard line, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal.
To start the fourth quarter, OSU was fortunate to force a punt after a series of offensive pass interference penalties on the Spartans, which was followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on SJSU's bench when they voiced their displeasure.
That sequence ultimately didn't matter much, as DJ Harvey picked off Gulbranson and returned it for a touchdown just a few moments later.
On the next drive, OSU went for it on fourth down, again failing to convert, this time at their own 46. SJSU turned that possession into another touchdown, this time with a Floyd Chalk rushing score.
A targeting penalty moved the Beavs down the field on the next drive, but San Jose State picked off Gulbranson in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining. From there, the Spartans were able to run the clock out on their 24-13 victory.
The Beavers will fall to 4-5 on the season, needing to win two of their final three games in order to reach eligibility for the postseason. They'll try to start that process next Saturday, November 16 at Air Force. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
