RECAP: Oregon State Wins Double Overtime Thriller 39-31 Over Colorado State
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers kept the spirit of #Pac12AfterDark alive on Saturday night with a roller coaster of a win over Colorado State that went to double-overtime. The Beavs managed to secure a 39-31 victory behind a career high in rushing yards for Anthony Hankerson (113). In total, the Beavs' running game was once again the spark for the win, totaling 251 yards and five touchdowns.
While Gevani McCoy showed he still has plenty of room to grow in the passing game (16/28, 147 yards, one interception), his three rushing touchdowns and 91 rushing yards were critical in the win.
The Beavers are now 4-1 to start the season and 3-1 within the confines of Reser Stadium. They'll try to move to 5-1 on October 12 against Jeff Choate's Nevada rebounding team.
The Colorado State defense made an interception at the Oregon State 12-yard line on the Beavs' first possession of the game. The Rams immediately capitalized with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Justin Marshall. The Beavers tried to get back to business on their second possession, but lost a fumble by Jam Griffin.
Griffin would leave with an injury in the first quarter and did not return.
Gevani McCoy 29-yard touchdown run on an option to the right side to cap a ten-play, 82-yard drive on their opening drive of the second quarter.
CSU answered with a 25-yard field goal on the ensuing possession.
The Beavers were fortunate on the final possession of the second half, benefitting from two penalties on the Colorado State secondary inside the five-yard line, which gave them enough chances to eventually punch the ball in with Anthony Hankerson from one yard away. That made the score 14-10 heading into the break.
In the second half, the third quarter was a stalemate with the two sides trading punts. However, in the opening moments of the third quarter, McCoy scored his second rushing touchdown of the day: a seven-yard rush on fourth down that saw him run through multiple CSU defenders to make it 21-10.
For Colorado State, Tory Horton grabbed his first receiving touchdown of the season with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. That came after a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took six minutes and 53 seconds off the clock. The Rams went for two and did not convert.
With two minutes remaining in the game, Avery Morrow was able to give CSU their first lead of the game on a one-yard touchdown rush after a direct snap from a wildcat formation. Horton converted the two-point attempt on a reverse.
OSU kicker Everett Hayes nailed a 44-yard field goal to tie the game at 24-24 with 26 seconds remaining. CSU then mounted a drive into OSU territory, but did not score, bringing on overtime.
On Colorado State's first OT possession, the Rams needed six plays and help from a pass interference call on Sailasa Vadrawale to eventually set up a touchdown reception by Caleb Goodie. The Beavs answered with Gevani McCoy's third touchdown run of the evening, this time from 19 yards away.
Hankerson quickly put the Beavers on top at the start of the second overtime with a 25-yard touchdown rush and McCoy hit Jermaine Terry for the two-point conversion. Then, once again, the Beavers appeared to have Colorado State stopped on fourth down, but OSU committed a blatant pass interference to set CSU up at the two-yard line. However, the Beavs' defense managed to hold and keep the pass out of Horton's hands on the final play to wrap things up.
Fans stormed the field in Corvallis in celebration as the Beavers improved to 4-1 on the season.
