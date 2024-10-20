RECAP: UNLV Overpowers Oregon State 33-25 in Corvallis
The UNLV Rebels played spoiler to Oregon State's homecoming festivities Saturday, handing the Beavers another one-score loss. The final score was 33-25, dropping Trent Bray's team to 4-3 on the season.
Without Jam Griffin again, the Beavers totaled 137 yards on the ground, their second-lowest total of the season. However, more than half of that total came from one play. Gevani McCoy finished with 81 yards on the ground as OSU's leading rusher, however getting sacked six times did knock 38 yards off his net total. Anthony Hankerson also carried 17 times for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Oregon State had their moments, but ultimately could not contain UNLV QB Hajj-Malik Williams, who ran for two touchdowns and threw one.
A bad third quarter was arguably the biggest factor in the Beavs' loss, with Barry Odom's team allowing only ten yards of offense in that frame,
The Beavers opened the game up with an 11-play drive that took them to the two-yard line, where they elected to send Everett Hayes out and make a short field goal. Poetically, UNLV did close to the same thing on their opening drive, driving to the two-yard line before opting for a field goal.
The Beavers took their second possession all the way to the one-yard line, where they went for it on fourth-and-goal. McCoy ran a QB sneak right behind Joshua Gray and Van Wells for his first rushing touchdown of the night.
OSU managed to keep UNLV out of the end zone on their next possession, but allowed a second field goal, this time from 34 yards out.
McCoy answered with a 71-yard scramble for a touchdown a few plays later, the longest run of his career.
UNLV got their first touchdown of the night with 1:25 remaining in the first half, also from a QB run. Hajj-Malik Williams punched it in from the two-yard line at the end of a five-play, 75-yard drive. The Rebels then forced a Beavs punt, which they partially blocked, setting them at the OSU 37 with 16 seconds remaining. That was enough for another field goal from Caden Chittenden. OSU took a one-point lead into the break.
The two teams traded punts to start the second half. On UNLV's second possession of the half, they punted to put OSU inside their own 20-yard line, then forced and recovered a fumble out of the hands of Hankerson. That set up Hajj-Malik Williams to run in his second touchdown of the evening, giving the Rebels the lead and the only points of the third quarter.
The Rebels reached the red zone again to start the fourth quarter, but settled for a 29-yard make from Chittenden. The two teams traded punts again, meaning the Beavers needed to make something happen with five minutes remaining. However, McCoy would get sacked twice, miss two throws, and the Beavs turned it over on downs.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Williams found All-American receiver Ricky White for a 22-yard score, putting them up 33-17. Oregon State answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that 2:35 of clock, capped by a three-yard touchdown rush from Hankerson.
UNLV took over with just over two minutes remaining, but Jack Kane picked off Williams to give the Beavs one last chance to tie it. They drove to the six-yard line, but McCoy's pass fell to the turf on the final play.
Things don't get easier for Oregon State, with a road trip to Berkeley to face Cal next Saturday on ESPN2 at 1 PM PT. The Bears are 3-4 to start their first season in the ACC.
