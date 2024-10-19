RECAP: Washington State Beat Hawaii 42-10 in Homecoming Game, Cougs Are Bowl Eligible
Fans in Pullman have even more reason to celebrate this homecoming weekend after Washington State cruised to a 42-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday.
Quarterback John Mateer threw three touchdowns and rushed for two, marking the third time this season that he has accounted for five touchdowns or more. Mateer completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 295 yards through the air and running for 34 yards on eight carries.
The Cougars racked up 444 yards of offense while the defense forced three turnovers and did not allow Hawaii to convert a third or fourth down all day.
The victory moves the Cougars to 6-1 this season, making them bowl eligible after missing the postseason in 2023.
The first quarter seemed to fly by, with WSU running the ball eight times on their first possession. However, the Cougars turned the ball over on downs at Hawaii's 36-yard line. Hawaii were able to capitalize with a 25-yard field goal from Kansei Matsuzawa.
WSU quickly answered as Mateer led a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Hernandez.
The Cougar defense held in the red zone to open the second quarter, forcing a miss from Matsuzawa on a 28-yard attempt. However, WSU were not able to capitalize, going three-and-out on the next possession. Fortunately, for the Cougs, the defense took the ball right back with a fumble forced by Jamorri Colson and recovered by Kapena Gushiken. Mateer quickly moved the ball into the red zone and found Cooper Mathers for a nine-yard touchdown.
WSU grabbed their second turnover of the day one the ensuing Hawaii possession, when linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah picked off Brayden Schager and returned it into Warriors territory. Kris Hutson scored a ten-yard touchdown on a short pass from Mateer a few moments later. With 3:58 remaining in the half that would be the final score of the frame, making it 21-3 at the break.
Hawaii opened the second half with a scoring drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass by Schager to Tylan Hines. WSU answered with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive that Mateer capped off with an eight-yard touchdown rush.
On Hawaii's ensuing possession, the Cougars forced and recovered another fumble. This time it was Parker McKenna who stripped it from Schager and Bryson Lamb jumped on it at Hawaii's 39-yard line. Lamb was the latest member of the Cougs to be placed on full scholarship earlier this week. Mateer granned his second rushing touchdown of the day a few plays later, this time from 14 yards out.
WSU's defense came up big again to start the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs. That set up a four-play, 47-yard touchdown drive and Leo Pulalasi grabbed his second rushing score from three yards away.
WSU would force another punt, at which point Mateer's day would end. Jaxon Potter would get a bit of playing time at quarterback to wrap up the game as the Cougars ran out the remaining clock.
Washington State hit the road again next week, facing San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on October 26 at 7:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
