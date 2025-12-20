REPORT: Oregon State Starting Guard Will Enter Portal

JaMarcus Shephard's first offseason just became more difficult.



First reported by 247Sports, Oregon State starting left guard Dylan Sikorski is poised to enter the transfer portal.



Sikorski's college football journey is worth celebrating. When the former Tacoma Athlete of the Year (from Sumner, WA) arrived in Corvallis, nothing was promised to him. The 2024 season featured an array of injuries across Oregon State's defensive line, and since Sikorski was buried at the bottom of the offensive line depth chart, coaches asked him to switch sides. He played in four games and earned two tackles; he also gained the trust of the staff.



Over the following offseason, the Beavers overhauled their offensive line, and coaches pictured the 6’4” 334 pounder as a lynchpin left guard. In 2025, he played in ten games with six starts. The season opener against former Pac-12 rival California was arguably his most memorable showing: ProFootballFocus graded him a team high 88.1 pass blocking grade, and a 70.1 run blocking grade, both well above average. The duration of the season saw Sikorski amass a slightly above-average 63.2 overall grade.



Barring any additions when the portal opens in January, Oregon State guards Ryan Berger (R-Sophomore) and Nathan Elu (R-Junior) are set to seize Sikorski's snaps next season.