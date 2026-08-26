Shephard: OSU's Braden Atkinson plays the QB Position "Like a Pro"

Head Coach Jamarcus Shephard spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, for the first time since last week. There was a lot to discuss with the naming of a starting QB, how Saturday's scrimmage went and who stood out, amongst a flurry of other topics.

“When I talk about Braden, that does not mean I have an indictment on anybody else, it really truly is just highlighting him as a person. And it does not mean that the other players did not showcase the things that were necessary as well. Braden just rose to the top, and that’s just how it was," Shephard said of his staff's decision to name the Mercer transfer as the starter.

Atkinson beat out last year's veteran starter, Maalik Murphy, for the job over the course of the preseason. Western Michigan transfer Brady Jones was also in the mix for the job. While he has those other options, Shephard indicated the plan will not be to pull Atkinson at the first sign of trouble.

“I will tell you this - in the event that we have to turn to one of those other quarterbacks for whatever reason, I have full confidence that these guys will be able to go out there and perform," Shephard noted. "They were all equally completing the ball right at about 78 percent, so it was a tight race. There were a few other factors. Turnovers, putin’ the ball in jeopardy, and that’s what rose Braden to the top. The team was excited about him getting this opportunity, and we want to give him the opportunity right now to get prepared mentally."

Atkinson's performance in this past weekend's scrimmage was accentuated by back-shoulder completion to Bubba Hampton on the sideline, exhibiting what Shephard called "elite ball placement."

"That’s what he brings to the table, he is gonna place a ball in the location you want it to be. This young man, he plays the quarterback position like a pro.”

After discussing his quarterback room, Shephard went on to note how several other skill position players will be important to their success in the early going, a point highlighted by their performances in the aforementioned scrimmage.

“Our opportunity to create explosive plays are really gonna be generated by our tight end group, we got a lot of great talent in that tight end room. Our running backs really are super consistent, and I think we have elite potential in that wide receiver room. Guys like Bubba Hampton who hasn’t played a ton, that’s why I say potential. Aaron Butler, hasn’t played a lot yet, but elite potential. Those guys helped us generate explosive plays in our scrimmage this past Saturday. It was a great atmosphere, our players really truly prepared themselves like it was a game.”

Shephard also made mention of the defenses performance, notably the foundation that the linebackers provide with veterans like Dylan Lane, Raesjon Davis, and Aiden Sullivan, who remains with the team despite ongoing legal issues.

“I do think this: when you talk about the foundation of this program right now, talk about our defense. We will have a strong foundation, and it really exists in the depth and the ability of our linebackers. We have a ton of depth at that position, probably five deep right now, so right now we’re intermixing them so they are used to playing and communicating with one another. So, really think they are going to be the base of our defense."

Shephard hopes the group of new blood and the returning talent can kickstart the program in his first year. The Beavers made a change at the head coach after parting ways with head coach Trent Bray after an 0-7 start to the 2025.

“We have done our due diligence to make both the offense and the defense very innovative and versatile. We’re bringin’ a lot of different ideas to the table, and now we’ve shrunk it down so this is what Oregon State university will be going forward," Shepard stated.

Oregon State will open the season on the road against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 5.