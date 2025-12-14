Oregon State Downs Montana State To Extend Winning Streak

Oregon State men's basketball won their third consecutive game on Saturday afternoon with a 67-57 victory at home against the Montana State Bobcats.

Wayne Tinkle's group saw five different players score in double figures, with the Beavers shooting 42.2% from the field. Josiah Lake II led the way with his family in attendance, scoring 16 points while making five-of-six from the field and a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line. Lake also added eight rebounds with six assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Yaak Yaak also tied his season high for the Beavers with ten points while blocking five shots (his most in a Division I game), but fouled out for the second time this season.

In the first half, the two sides were nearly neck-and-neck, as the Bobcats made their physical play style apparent, outrebounding the Beavers 19-15. Lake did not miss a shot from the floor or from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes. OSU led by two at the break.

In the second half, Oregon State's rebounding improved, with Jorge Diaz Graham contributing a team high of six. Montana State's physicality came back to to bite them in the second half, as they were whistled for 13 personal fouls, sending the Beavers to the charity stripe a whopping 21 times.

With 5:32 remaining, Montana State cut the Beavs' lead to two points at 53-51. The Beavers won the remaining minutes 14-6 to close out the victory.

Oregon State finished the night with 23 makes on 28 foul shots. Diaz Graham took 11 of those shots, with eight makes. The Spanish national totaled ten points with eight rebounds on Saturday, also adding three assists for the Beavers.

The other two scorers to reach double figures for Oregon State Dez White and Isaiah Sy with 12 points apiece.

The victory moves the Beavers back above the .500 mark at 6-5 overall. All six of their victories up to this point in the season have come at home in Corvallis.

Oregon State will have a short break before returning to the floor of Gill Coliseum on December 17, where they will face Sam Houston at 6:30 p.m. PT. This will mark Oregon State's penultimate non-conference contest of the season.

