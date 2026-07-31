State of the Beavs: An Insider Look at Pac-12 Enterprises After The League's Relaunch

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

This week on a new State of the Beavs, Pac-12 Enterprises Research Manager Jake Bramande joins Matt Bagley to discuss the conference's efforts to produce broadcasts after the league relaunch for the 2026-2027 academic year. Bramande gives an inside look at how much the league's new media efforts differ from their previous ventures with Pac-12 Network, as well as potential for the league's future media offerings.

Bagley also offers his thoughts on the turning rumor mill this month with regards to Oregon State and a potential conference change. For now, that's all they are - rumors...but it's fun to talk about, right?

All that, and a look at all the recent football preview content we published this week over on the On SI network as the Beavers get set to start camp. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Thoughts and reaction to the recent rumors, which have been contradicted by multiple national reporters, that Oregon State is exploring a future move to the Big 12 Conference.

-Ahead of the start of next week's Oregon State football fall camp, the Oregon State Beavers On SI team has been hard at work previewing what fans can expect from the Beavers in 2026. Notably, we look at the players and assistant coaches expected to be the primary contributors to a successful campaign in JaMarcus Shephard's first season in charge of the program.

-A conversation with Pac-12 Enterprises Research Manager Jake Bramande: what is Pac-12 Enterprises, how much has changed from Pac-12 Network, and what is the future of the conference on television?

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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