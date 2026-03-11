State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball's Wonderful Week + Searching For MBB's Next Coach

Over the past week, the Oregon State baseball program has given the Beavers plenty to smile about with a win over the Oregon Ducks and a perfect 4-0 series against Xavier in Corvallis.

In addition to the offensive surge, Dax Whitney continues to show that he is one of the nation's top pitchers with a continued string of stellar performances on the mound. Whitney currently leads the NCAA in strikeouts with a whopping 45 in four appearances for OSU (24.1 total innings).

Meanwhile, on the hardwood, the Oregon State women got revenge on Loyola Marymount in the West Coast Conference tournament, but could not repeat as league champions. The men got a stellar performance out of Dez White to beat San Francisco, but couldn't stop Graham Ike and Gonzaga as their season came to an end.

The focus in Oregon State athletics now shifts to finding Wayne Tinkle's replacement. Who can fit the bill to elevate the program past what Tinkle was able to accomplish in his lengthy tenure with OSU?

Oregon State's football program also began spring practice with a lengthy to-do list. What does the coaching staff need to prioritize before OSU's spring game on April 25? The new Pac-12 era is only a few short months away in Corvallis. Time to recap an eventful week of Beaver sports with your host, Matt Bagley. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Why Wayne Tinkle is on his way out in Corvallis.

-Who could Scott Barnes hire to be the new leader of Oregon State men's basketball

-Women's basketball's run at the West Coast Conference Tournament.

-Oregon State baseball's win over Oregon and their fantastic home series against Xavier.

-The start of Oregon State spring football for JaMarcus Shephard and company.

