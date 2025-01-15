State of the Beavs: More Coaching Changes For Beaver Football + Gonzaga Comes To Town
It's been an eventful week in Corvallis, and we're in the midst of yet another one. Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward resigned this week, prompting head coach Trent Bray to take on DC duties in addition to his own. What does that mean for the Beavs in the short and long term? On the hardwood, it's a massive week with the OSU men hosting a ranked Gonzaga team on Thursday and the women hosting WCC-leaders Portland on Saturday. Your host Matt Bagley dives into all of it this week on State of the Beavs. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
