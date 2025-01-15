Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: More Coaching Changes For Beaver Football + Gonzaga Comes To Town

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks toward the score board as the Ducks lead in the second half of the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks toward the score board as the Ducks lead in the second half of the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been an eventful week in Corvallis, and we're in the midst of yet another one. Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward resigned this week, prompting head coach Trent Bray to take on DC duties in addition to his own. What does that mean for the Beavs in the short and long term? On the hardwood, it's a massive week with the OSU men hosting a ranked Gonzaga team on Thursday and the women hosting WCC-leaders Portland on Saturday. Your host Matt Bagley dives into all of it this week on State of the Beavs. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Takes Over Defensive Coordinator Role

RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End T'Andre Waverly Picks Oregon State Over Notre Dame and Washington

Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward Steps Down

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football