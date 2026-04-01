State of the Beavs: Moving On From The Scott Barnes Era At Oregon State

This past week, Oregon State Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced that he will step down this August after a decade on the job in Corvallis. It's a massive change, but one that's probably needed as the University rejoins the Pac-12.

Barnes is expected to help transition his successor and remain as an advisor to the department until 2027.

How did we get here and what's next?

Meanwhile, with football continuing to rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard, some things are coming into focus, while others are not. What are the biggest unknowns about the Beaver football team as the month of April begins?

Per reports, the Oregon State basketball coaching staff is growing with Justin Joyner hiring his first two assistants. Who are Danny Yoshikawa and Michael Plank and what can they bring to the program?

Oregon State baseball are again inside the top ten nationally after a few dominant performances against Mercer in Corvallis this weekend. Harder games are ahead of them, but Oregon State have proven they have (at-least) two of the best pitchers in the country with Dax Whitney and Albert Roblez. What does Mitch Canham's group need to do to keep it going against bigger competition in the coming days?

All that and more this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs with your host: Matt Bagley. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Examining the divorce of Scott Barnes and Oregon State University from every angle.

-The biggest unknowns, at this point, for the Oregon State football team.

-A look at the newest members of the Oregon State men's basketball coaching staff under Justin Joyner.

-Oregon State baseball's sweep of Mercer keeps their hot streak going and gives them another bump in the rankings.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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