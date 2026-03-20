Three Questions for New Oregon State Basketball Coach Justin Joyner

When the Michigan Wolverines' NCAA tournament run reaches its end, assistant coach Justin Joyner will begin his new role as the head coach at Oregon State.

Joyner's first days in Corvallis will feature several challenges, which this piece will address.

Will Josiah Lake II Enter the Transfer Portal?

Star point guard Josiah Lake II is rooted in the Beaver State. His father Josiah lettered one year at McKay HS (Salem, OR) just a few miles east of the state capitol, then averaged fifteen points per game in one season at Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, OR) before walking on at Oregon State. After college, the elder Lake parlayed his Oregon State business & marketing degree into a successful career with Portland-area footwear phenom Nike. Lake II furthered his family's legacy, winning two state championships with Tualatin HS (Tualatin, OR) before three seasons at Oregon State.



While Lake II was a depth piece during his freshman & sophomore seasons, he erupted in 2025-26: 32 starts, plus career highs in minutes, assists, points, rebounds, and more. That career year presents Lake II with a difficult dilemma this Spring: should he stay, or should he go? Suitors are likely lining up to lure the incoming senior standout. If Joyner can keep his best player in orange & black next season, the Beavers have a fighting chance of hitting the ground running in the new Pac-12.

Who will join Joyner's coaching staff?

All four of Wayne Tinkle's assistant coaches - Marlon Stewart, Stephen Thompson Sr., Chris Haslam, and Roberto Nelson - lack ties to Justin Joyner. At the same time, Michigan assistants like former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. might command too high a price tag for Oregon State to afford them.



JaMarcus Shephard encountered a similar problem filling out his inaugural Oregon State football staff. In early December, Shephard hired Oregon State alum Inoke Breckterfield to coach his defensive line. A month later, the power conference Utah Utes offered Breckterfield a raise, and he took it.



With a clean slate and a tight budget, Joyner might need to get creative. Shephard solved his problem by leaning on his personal ties to assistant coaches at Western Kentucky, Purdue, Washington, and Alabama. Expect Joyner to try the same approach with his connections across St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett's coaching tree.

Schematically, how will Oregon State play?

Scheme will go a long way to dictating who Oregon State seeks on its roster in the transfer portal. For his part, Joyner already revealed some glimpses of his philosophy during his introductory press conference. According to Joyner, the Beavers will play fast, spread the floor, and hunt efficient shots.



Wayne Tinkle's teams were known for a variety of zone defenses, including the 1-3-1 zone and 2-1-2 zone. This defensive system often emphasized length over speed. If Joyner figuratively wipes the whiteboard with brand new schemes on offense and defense, he may need to bring in a brand new roster.