State of the Beavs: National Signing Day + Hopes For March At Oregon State
This week at Oregon State, it's National Signing Day (the February one) and the football program will welcome a few new faces that could be impact players fairly soon. Plus, did the Oregon State men's basketball loss to Gonzaga in January dash the Beavers' hopes for March? Your host Matt Bagley has some thoughts on why it shouldn't be overly discouraging. Plus, the Beaver women have a winning streak going after a blowout victory over St. Mary's to start the month. Could it be the start of a late-season surge? Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
