State of the Beavs: No Reason To Panic About Oregon State Football's Pac-12 Hopes

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Oregon State suffered a tough loss this past weekend against the Fresno State Bulldogs, a performance that gives this Beavers' squad some real adversity to deal with after five consecutive wins. That being said, there's still plenty left for the Beavers to accomplish this season despite now having three losses on their record.

Your host Matt Bagley gives his reaction to what went right and what went wrong for Oregon State in that game, and why there should be no reason to panic despite the mistakes of JaMarcus Shephard's team.

It's also time to look ahead to a matchup against a tricky Texas State team, who pushed Boise State to their limits. It could be a return to form for #Pac12AfterDark. Hear JaMarcus Shephard's Monday comments in the buildup to that matchup.

Meanwhile on the hardwood, Justin Joyner's men's basketball program had a strong opening win against Weber State. It was an encouraging, well-rounded display with all of the Beavers' toughest obstacles in the season still yet to come.

All that, and the five college football games that you should watch this Saturday. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

Reacting to the Fresno State loss, and Oregon State’s expectations the rest of the football season.

An exciting matchup with Texas State awaits in Corvallis this Saturday.

Jamarcus Shephard audio from his Monday media availability.

Reaction to men's basketball's winning performance against Weber State, and a preview of the opening days of the season for Scott Rueck's women's basketball team.

Five college football games to watch this Saturday, including a healthy dose of schadenfreude.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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