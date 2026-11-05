State of the Beavs: No Reason To Panic About Oregon State Football's Pac-12 Hopes
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Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
Oregon State suffered a tough loss this past weekend against the Fresno State Bulldogs, a performance that gives this Beavers' squad some real adversity to deal with after five consecutive wins. That being said, there's still plenty left for the Beavers to accomplish this season despite now having three losses on their record.
Your host Matt Bagley gives his reaction to what went right and what went wrong for Oregon State in that game, and why there should be no reason to panic despite the mistakes of JaMarcus Shephard's team.
It's also time to look ahead to a matchup against a tricky Texas State team, who pushed Boise State to their limits. It could be a return to form for #Pac12AfterDark. Hear JaMarcus Shephard's Monday comments in the buildup to that matchup.
Meanwhile on the hardwood, Justin Joyner's men's basketball program had a strong opening win against Weber State. It was an encouraging, well-rounded display with all of the Beavers' toughest obstacles in the season still yet to come.
All that, and the five college football games that you should watch this Saturday. Go Beavs.
MORE: Oregon State MBB Opens Joyner Era With Blowout Win At Home
This Week's Topics:
- Reacting to the Fresno State loss, and Oregon State’s expectations the rest of the football season.
- An exciting matchup with Texas State awaits in Corvallis this Saturday.
- Jamarcus Shephard audio from his Monday media availability.
- Reaction to men's basketball's winning performance against Weber State, and a preview of the opening days of the season for Scott Rueck's women's basketball team.
- Five college football games to watch this Saturday, including a healthy dose of schadenfreude.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.