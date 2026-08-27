State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Have Their Quarterback. Are they Ready To Begin The Season?

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

With the start of football season in the crosshairs for the Oregon State Beavers, JaMarcus Shephard's staff has named Mercer transfer Braden Atkinson as the starting quarterback over Maalik Murphy. That's been the talk of the town for Oregon State football this week and it's the main topic of conversation on a new episode of State of the Beavs. We appreciate you being patient last week while we sorted out some things.

The uncomfortable situation in the program at the moment: Aiden Sullivan's assault charges stemming from an incident earlier this year. Sullivan is still with the team after pleading not guilty, but the situation is ongoing.

You'll also hear audio from the Beavers head coach's comments to the media at fall camp this week, as they continue to navigate the program's other obstacles before they open the season at Houston on September 5.

Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-Mercer transfer and sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson has won the starting job over Maalik Murphy. Your host Matt Bagley gives his reaction to the huge news for the Beavers.

-Linebacker Aiden Sullivan is currently dealing with assault charges stemming from an April incident in Benton County, Oregon. While Sullivan is out on bail and continuing to practice with the team, it's worth examining the potential outcomes as they relate to the football program's short-term situation.

-JaMarcus Shephard's press availability this week delved into a variety of topics, including what sold him on Atkinson as his first starting quarterback, and the ongoing eligibility legal drama surrounding college football in 2026.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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