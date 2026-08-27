State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Have Their Quarterback. Are they Ready To Begin The Season?
In this story:
Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
With the start of football season in the crosshairs for the Oregon State Beavers, JaMarcus Shephard's staff has named Mercer transfer Braden Atkinson as the starting quarterback over Maalik Murphy. That's been the talk of the town for Oregon State football this week and it's the main topic of conversation on a new episode of State of the Beavs. We appreciate you being patient last week while we sorted out some things.
The uncomfortable situation in the program at the moment: Aiden Sullivan's assault charges stemming from an incident earlier this year. Sullivan is still with the team after pleading not guilty, but the situation is ongoing.
MORE: Shephard: OSU's Braden Atkinson plays the QB Position "Like a Pro"
You'll also hear audio from the Beavers head coach's comments to the media at fall camp this week, as they continue to navigate the program's other obstacles before they open the season at Houston on September 5.
Go Beavs.
MORE: Pro Beavs: Rutschman's Defensive Brilliance Has Arrived in Boston
This Week's Topics:
-Mercer transfer and sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson has won the starting job over Maalik Murphy. Your host Matt Bagley gives his reaction to the huge news for the Beavers.
-Linebacker Aiden Sullivan is currently dealing with assault charges stemming from an April incident in Benton County, Oregon. While Sullivan is out on bail and continuing to practice with the team, it's worth examining the potential outcomes as they relate to the football program's short-term situation.
-JaMarcus Shephard's press availability this week delved into a variety of topics, including what sold him on Atkinson as his first starting quarterback, and the ongoing eligibility legal drama surrounding college football in 2026.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.