Pro Beavs: Rutschman's Defensive Brilliance Has Arrived in Boston

Former Beavers have been producing a big offensive spark for a Cleveland team fighting for a postseason spot, while Rutschman has settled in as the Red Sox's starting catcher. Meanwhile, Matt Boyd and Drew Rasmussen will now be looking to bounce back from tough starts.

Travis Bazzana - Cleveland Guardians

Aug 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) tosses the ball to second for an out in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the 2025 number one overall pick has been a little bit up and down over the past few weeks, Bazzana has certainly had moments where he's flashed his talent. On Friday, the Australian went four for five at the plate in a 9-1 route of Colorado, helping Cleveland win back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. Bazzana's power numbers have, however, been pretty down, and they'll need him to get in better form if the Guardians are to make a big run in October.

Matt Boyd - Chicago Cubs

Jul 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left-handed starter for CHC has hit a rough patch over the past two weeks. He has now surrendered eleven earned runs over his last 11.1 innings pitched, and has only struck out five batters in that span. Boyd is always a grinder, however, chewing up innings with 85+ pitch outings even in two losses. The Cubs are still doing very well at 75-56, and there is no doubt Boyd should be a part of their postseason rotation.

Adley Rutschman - Boston Red Sox

August 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutschman has had a rough start at the plate to his Red Sox career, but his defensive presence has very much been felt already. He has consistently been starting at catcher, and has developed great chemistry already with much of the pitching staff. The Red Sox have won five of their last six, and are firmly holding down the second place AL Wild Card position.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, August 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what has been another spectacular season, the Rays' ace is coming off a couple of rare mediocre outings. Last week, the surging Toronto Blue Jays got to him with seven hits and five runs, although Tampa's offense was able to do enough in that matchup to come away with the win. Rasmussen will be looking to shake off a tough outing when he starts against the Detroit Tigers today at 3:40 PM PST.

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

Aug 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan's post All-Star break surge has continued, as his on-base percentage has now climbed to .370. An extremely disciplined hitter, Kwan drew eight walks in a span of four games from August 18-August 21st. He has been a great leadoff hitter for Cleveland, who is coming off a sweep of Colorado and are currently sitting in the last AL Wild Card spot. The race is extremely tight, and the Guardians will have to be sharp over the final month of the regular season.