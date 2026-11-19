Riding a 5-0 start that's been fueled by electric offensive play, the Oregon State Beavers face their first real test of the 2026-27 season when they face the Ducks in Portland Thursday night. While OSU has shown great depth throughout the first couple weeks, tomorrow they want to prove that they can maintain this level of play against a high-quality opponent. Beloved senior point guard Josiah Lake has been tearing it up for his Beavers, and might be one of the best players in the entire conference.

However, there are several newcomers to the team who fans might not know about to start the season.

Daniel Freitag - Guard

If you haven't had a chance to watch a lot of early-season Beaver basketball, this is a name you will absolutely want to know. A four-star transfer from Buffalo, Daniel Freitag has certainly lived up to the hype over the first couple weeks of the season. He is an extremely dynamic guard who is explosive off the dribble, and plays much bigger than his listed 6'2" height. Freitag has put up 20+ points in three of the five games that they've played, and most recently had 23 points against East Texas A&M on Monday night. A guy who is extremely physical getting to the rim, Freitag loves to score at the hoop but is also a very capable outside shooter who creates his own looks. Along with senior Josiah Lake, Joyner's team looks to be in very good hands at the point guard position.

Xayvion Staton - Forward/Center

Though he may not be amongst Oregon State's leaders in scoring, the four-star BYU transfer is an important player who impacts both ends of the floor. Staton is a very good rim-protector and rebounder, combining his size with quality shot-blocking instincts. Last week in the win against Eastern Washington, he compiled five blocks and 13 rebounds, to go along with 11 points.

While his scoring numbers might not always jump out on the stat sheet, Staton is the type of player whose presence down low impacts shot attempts and forces opposing teams to rethink how they can run their offense. He might still be a bit raw in just his second season of college basketball, but Staton's skill set should only continue to improve from here. He, along with fellow transfer Dennis Evans, should be a really important defensive big man for Oregon State this season.

DeShawn Gory - Forward

A versatile small forward who can also play the two, Fresno State transfer DeShawn Gory has really come on strong over the last week. Not only has he been scoring, but Gory has also been crashing the boards and filling up the stat sheet quite nicely. In the most recent game on Monday night, Gory was arguably the Beavers' best all-around player. He scored 17 points off 3-3 shooting from downtown, with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. They'll need him and his athleticism tomorrow night against Oregon, a team that plays fast and will try to come at you downhill.