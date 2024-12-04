Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Biggest Offseason Questions For Oregon State Football

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks (10) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks (10) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a season of ups and downs, but the 2024 campaign is over for Trent Bray's squad after a loss to Boise State over the weekend. What's next for the 5-7 Beavs? More than likely, a lot of things are. Your host Matt Bagley ponders the biggest questions that the OSU football program needs to find answers for this offseason, from a personnel standpoint or otherwise. Matt also gets you ready for conference championship weekend in college football with the info you need to know. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Drops Out of Top 100 in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss

RECAP: Boise State Broncos Buck Oregon State Beavers, 34-18

RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football