State of the Beavs: Biggest Offseason Questions For Oregon State Football
It was a season of ups and downs, but the 2024 campaign is over for Trent Bray's squad after a loss to Boise State over the weekend. What's next for the 5-7 Beavs? More than likely, a lot of things are. Your host Matt Bagley ponders the biggest questions that the OSU football program needs to find answers for this offseason, from a personnel standpoint or otherwise. Matt also gets you ready for conference championship weekend in college football with the info you need to know. Go Beavs.
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
