State of the Beavs: Transfer Portal Is Open + Signing Day At Oregon State

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) yells during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) yells during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The transfer portal opened Monday, and the Oregon State Beavers are likely to continue feeling the effects. Gevani McCoy, who started the season as the Beavs' starting QB, is already in the portal. Plus, Beaver football welcomed a new crop of high school signees this week during the early signing period. Your host Matt Bagley gets into all of it this week, plus old and new Pac-12 representation in the College Football Playoff and updates on Beaver basketball. Go Beavs.

