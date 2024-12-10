State of the Beavs: Transfer Portal Is Open + Signing Day At Oregon State
The transfer portal opened Monday, and the Oregon State Beavers are likely to continue feeling the effects. Gevani McCoy, who started the season as the Beavs' starting QB, is already in the portal. Plus, Beaver football welcomed a new crop of high school signees this week during the early signing period. Your host Matt Bagley gets into all of it this week, plus old and new Pac-12 representation in the College Football Playoff and updates on Beaver basketball. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
