State of the Beavs: What Are The New Pac-12's Priorities This Summer?

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

This week on State of the Beavs, there's plenty to get to from the Oregon State perspective, as well as league-wide.

Kevin Griffin's tenure has begun as Oregon State's athletic director. In the opinion of your host Matt Bagley, the former Ohio State associate AD inspires confidence.

Bagley also takes a look at the Brendan Sorsby drama that engulfed college football over the last ten days, as well as what Texas Tech's options actually are at quarterback for that second week of the season against the Beavers.

On the baseball diamond, Oregon State lost pitching coach Rich Dorman to Florida, and freshman All-American Trey Morris followed. The Beavers are also preparing to lose critical starters Ethan Kleinschmit and Eric Segura to Major League Baseball, who themselves will be participating in the MLB Scouting Combine.

The first season of the new Pac-12 begins in July. We still don't know what will happen with regards to media days...It's going to be a busy year for Pac-12 Enterprises.

Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Kevin Griffin has taken office at Oregon State and there is reason to believe he'll be the guy to help Beaver athletics catch up with the rest of the country.

-Brendan Sorsby won't play college football this season after all. While Oregon State wouldn't have faced him anyway, it's one less storyline we'll get to avoid this fall.

-Oregon State baseball's bullpen, for several reasons, will largely need a rebuild in the months leading up to the 2027 college baseball season.

-As the Pac-12 Conference resumes "regular" operations this July, what need to be the league's biggest priorities to hit the ground running?

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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