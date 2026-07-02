Thirteen Oregon State Players Named to Athlon Sports All-Pac-12 Team

In an official press release shared earlier today, Athlon Sports has named thirteen Oregon State Beavers football players to its All-Pac-12 team.

Redshirt senior linebacker Aiden Sullivan was placed on the first team defense. After transferring from Butte College - Aaron Rodgers' alma mater - ahead of the 2024 season, Sullivan played four games with limited snaps. In 2025, the Southern California native broke out in a big way: 9 starts across 12 games, with 72 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 pass breakup.

The second team defense includes redshirt senior defensive lineman Takari Hickle and sophomore corner Trey Glasper. Like Sullivan, Hickle's 2025 campaign featured 9 starts across 12 games played, with a flurry of stats: 37 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 5 quarterback hurries. Glasper's 2025 season was a whirlwind, with the true freshman corner thrust into the pressure-cooker of NCAA Division I college football right away. Due to injuries at the position, and the uncertainty of starting corner Exodus Ayers' availability, Glasper won a starting spot at boundary corner. He played in all 12 games, with 9 starts.

Seven different Beavers made the third team: redshirt sophomore running back Cornell Hatcher Jr., junior transfer wide receiver Xayvion Noland, senior transfer tight end Eric Olsen, redshirt senior right tackle/guard Nathan Elu, redshirt senior guard Tyler Voltin, redshirt junior jack-of-all-trades defensive back Sailasa Vadrawale III, and redshirt junior punter AJ Winsor.



Hatcher Jr. might be the best of the bunch. After a revelatory showing against power-conference Houston in a nationally-televised primetime game last September, the redshirt freshman became Oregon State's spell back for workhorse starter Anthony Hankerson. Last season, Hatcher Jr. earned 292 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 52 carries, while also catching 5 passes for 17 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

Three Beavers made Athlon's fourth team list: sophomore transfer guard Carter Guillaume, redshirt senior linebacker Raesjon Davis, and senior transfer linebacker Dylan Layne.



During Oregon State's spring practices this past April, head coach JaMarcus Shephard offered rare praise for his new linebacker Layne:



"There should be a picture of him sitting right next to that word leadership. I'm super proud of him, and excited that he's immersed himself in the culture of our football team from day one. He's got a bright season ahead of him. He's going to do some really good things."

Yesterday marked the long-awaited arrival of the Pac-12 Conference's seven newest members: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.