Three More Oregon State Contributors Try the Transfer Portal

Friday January 2nd, the opening day of the transfer portal, was a consequential day for Oregon State.

The Beavers' heroic long snapper Dylan Black entered the portal. So did two quarterbacks: trusted backup Gabarri Johnson and heir apparent four star freshman Tristan Ti'a.

Three more Beavers have now joined them: redshirt sophomore starting defensive tackle Thomas Collins, redshirt junior starting edge rusher Kai Wallin, and sophomore return specialist/reserve tailback Salahadin Allah. Their transfers were reported and confirmed by multiple outlets on the Beavers' beat, including On3 and 247Sports.

Collins literally spanned the globe to play college football: he grew up in Sweden, and fell in love with football playing for RIG Academy, a soccer-style academy team for high-upside American football players in the hockey & soccer crazed Nordic country. Collins first connected with Oregon State's coaches via fellow Swede (and Oregon State alum) Simon Sandberg, and he signed with Oregon State in the 2023 class.

After redshirting his freshman year, Collins played in 9 games along the defensive line rotation in 2024. He tallied 14 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, a fumble recovery, and 3 quarterback hurries. The following year, he stepped up: 12 starts, 30 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 6 quarterback hurries, and 2 pass breakups. His best game arguably came November 15th at Tulsa, where he posted a personal best of six tackles.

Wallin arrived in Corvallis last offseason after two years of reserve snaps at Nebraska. In 2025, he started seven games, and played in nine contests overall. Wallin's stat line hints at his versatility across the Beavers' 4-2-5 front: 9 solo tackles, 8 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 quarterback hits, and 1 pass breakup.

After arriving on campus ahead of the 2024 season, Allah flashed early potential as a return threat. The speedy running back from Houston played in all 12 games, mainly as a return man, though he also served as a spell back behind Oregon State's two headed monster backfield duo of Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson. When Griffin went down with a season-ending injury, Allah's snaps went up. The then-true freshman finished 2024 with 55 carries, 288 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 catches for 6 receiving yards, and 4 kicks returned for 75 return yards.

In 2025, Allah was poised to back up the lead back Hankerson with a healthy share of the carries, but the emergence of Cornell Hatcher Jr. changed the Beavers' plans. Allah only racked up 19 carries for 71 rushing yards, plus 3 catches for 16 receiving yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal will remain open through Friday January 16th.