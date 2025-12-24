Three More Oregon State Players Jump in Transfer Portal

Perhaps to be expected after a two win season, more Oregon State players have decided to leave the program.

Yesterday, Taz Reddicks signaled his intentions to transfer. Over the past twenty-four hours, three other names have joined him: Ryan Berger, Shamar Meikle, and Zakaih Saez.

Berger’s future was first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. The 6’4” 318 pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman played in ten games this season, with seven starts across the interior of the offensive line. While the former all-state offensive lineman from Liberty HS (Hillsboro, OR) didn’t see the field over his first two seasons, 2025 marked his breakout campaign. Thanks to his herculean efforts at left & right guard and center, Berger was honored as the Pac-12’s Top Offensive Lineman in 2025, with the highest ProFootballFocus grades (67.3 overall, and 80.9 in pass blocking) among all offensive linemen. As an added bonus, his off-the-cuff reaction to a holding penalty in September’s upset loss to Fresno State went viral. Now minus Berger and fellow starting guard Dylan Sikorski , the Beavers will need to revamp their interior offensive line in the portal.

Meikle’s agent revealed their plans to On3’s Pete Nakos. The former three-star edge rusher from Miami’s suburbs, once a Broward County Defensive Player of the Year, played right away in Corvallis. During the 2024 season, Meikle saw action in 10 games, tallying ten tackles and one tackle for loss. 2025 brought an increase in snaps: Meikle played in 11 games, with 28 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, and 5 hurries. His career highlight in orange & black came at Autzen Stadium this season, where he recorded a personal best 11 tackles against rival Oregon. Against Texas Tech the week prior - coincidentally Oregon’s opponent in the upcoming College Football Playoff quarterfinal - Meikle notched four tackles and one half of a sack. In his absence, true freshman Bleu Dantzler is poised for a significant boost in playing time next season.

Saez took to social media for his announcement, eagerly giving thanks for his time in Corvallis: “I’m grateful for the coaches, trainers, staff, and everyone at Oregon State who supported me and helped me grow on and off the field. I’ll always appreciate the love and support from Beaver Nation.”

Saez, a 6’4” redshirt sophomore from the Palm Beach area, played in 18 games across the past 2 seasons. His career highlight arguably occurred early in the 2024 season. During a late September contest against Purdue, he intercepted a pass from Boilermakers’ quarterback Hudson Card, and ran it back for a Reser-rocking pick six.

The division I football transfer portal opens on January 2nd, and players can enter the portal through January 16th.