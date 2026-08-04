Top 5 Running Backs Oregon State Will Face in 2026

In 2025, Oregon State's defense struggled against opposing rushing offenses, allowing an average of 4.6 yards per carry with 17 rushing touchdowns on the ground. In JaMarcus Shephard's first year in charge, that will need to drastically improve, especially with several exciting backs in the new Pac-12 Conference.

With that in mind, here are the top five running backs that Oregon State will face in the 2026 season.

5: Javin Jacobs - Utah State

A multi-purpose back who has excellent receiving skills, Jacobs can be a tough guy for defensive coordinators to try and scheme for. Not only did Jacobs average 6.6 yards per rush on 65 carries, he also caught 43 passes for nearly 4,000 receiving yards. If we were going to make a pro comparison, I'd say Jacobs' play-style is similar to former Washington Commander Chris Thompson, who had nearly 2,000 receiving yards as a halfback in his NFL career. Now that the Utah State Aggies' leading rusher from last season(Miles Davis, who had signed with the Carolina Panthers) is gone, Jacobs could see an even bigger role in 2026. He should be a nice weapon for the Utah State offense.

4: Eli Gillman - Montana Grizzlies

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Hayden Gray (7) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best running backs that you've probably never heard of, Gillman has been nothing short of outstanding in his collegiate career at the FCS level. Despite having every opportunity to move up to an FBS school, he has decided to stay in Missoula with the Grizzlies. In 2025 he rushed for over 1,500 yards with a remarkable 21 TDs, and was named Big Sky offensive player of the year. Gillman is a guy who might hear his name called in the NFL draft at the conclusion of this season. Montana has some legitimate weapons, and they will not be an easy win when they come to Corvallis on September 19th.

3: Makhi Hughes - Houston Cougars

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes attempts to break a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Harlem Howard as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The star Tulane transfer from a season ago didn't pan out with Oregon. The Ducks had an incredibly deep and talented running back room, and Hughes wasn't in the mix. However, this certainly doesn't mean that the Birmingham, AL native should be slept on this season. Hughes put up phenomenal numbers with the Green Wave in 2024, rushing for 1,400 yards with 15 TDs. With 70% of his yards from that season coming after contact, Hughes is an absolute nightmare to get to the ground. He could be one of the best backs in the Big 12 this season.

2: Cameron Dickey - Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A guy who has flown somewhat under the radar, Dickey was an important part of Tech's CFB playoff team in 2025. Along with wideout Coy Eakin, he is a key offensive returner on this season's Red Raider team, which is ranked in the top 15 in preseason polls. Dickey was extremely efficient averaging over five yards per rush last year, and he found the end zone a total of 16 times. Now as an upperclassman, don't be surprised if Dickey makes a name for himself on the national scene.

1: Lucky Sutton - San Diego State

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztec coaching staff scored a big victory over the offseason getting their Doak Walker award semifinalist to stay in San Diego. Sutton is a physical, bruiser type of running back who also has deceptive explosiveness and quickness for a guy who is over 200 pounds. In 2025, he rushed for nearly 1,300 yards, and had a huge 150-yard performance in their big win over Boise State. Sutton has been named a preseason All Pac-12 selection, and could potentially play at the next level after his senior season this fall.