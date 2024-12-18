State of the Beavs: Can Wayne Tinkle Take Oregon State Back To The NCAA Tournament?
Oregon State men's basketball is off to a very promising start this season, with an 8-2 record to show for it. The Beavs have not reached the NCAA tournament since 2021, though that could potentially change if head coach Wayne Tinkle can keep it going in conference play, which is quickly approaching. Your host Matt Bagley dives into the Beavs' potential on the hardwood this season, as well as the football team's latest changes via the transfer portal and the coaching carousel. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
