Trent Bray: Outside Noise "Not Even a Factor" After 0-4 Start
Following an 0-4 start to the 2025 season, Oregon State head football coach Trent Bray spoke to local media on Monday, mostly dealing with questions regarding the Beavs' inadequacies to start the year.
Watch the full media availability below.
On the run game going cold after the first quarter against Oregon
"There were moments on Saturday against a really good front, we gotta build on that. But we gotta be more consistent with being able to run the ball, because once they shut that off for us, it made it really difficult the rest of the game.... I think a big part of it is finishing the block, 'staying in the fight' as I like to call it. The initial block is there, then they aren't holding that block long enough for Hank to make a play."
On hitting the reset button after a two-week stretch playing elite teams
"They've been great as far as the way they come out to work, the way they come to meetings, nobody is pouting or hanging their head or anything like that, so I feel really good about the work their doin.' We understand that we've done some things, self-destruction wise, that have led to our situation, we gotta fix that. And then really build off that first half at Oregon."
MORE: Oregon State 2026 DB Commit Donovan Dunmore Flips to Wisconsin
On the decision to add former FSU defensive back Conrad Hussey
"We did our due dilligence, we got great recommendations from people down there {in Florida} about him. And he's been great since he's been here. He works hard, he's got the kind of mindset that you want for a defensive back."
On how he played in his first game against Oregon
"I thought he did decent, you know he only had a couple days of practice with us. He played hard, he made some mistakes but that's natural. He's working hard this week, he had a good day today, and he's pickin' it up pretty fast."
Is Tyrice Ivy done for the year?
"Yes"
On the matchup against Houston this Friday night
"Another talented team. Explosive offensively, defense will throw a lot at you, they do a nice job. Good skill positions, they make explosive plays. That's a key when you play offenses like this, is to reduce the amount of explosive plays, and make them be patient and drive."
MORE: 3 Areas Oregon State Football Can Improve Going Forward
On the mobility of Houston QB Conner Weigman
"You gotta do a good job keeping him in the pocket, he's hurt teams by getting out and running. When they drop back to pass, we gotta keep him in there and give our secondary a chance to work."
What are your conversations like right now with Scott Barnes, how much faith has he expressed in you?
"All of the noise is outside, that's the big thing to understand. There's no noise in here, there's no noise with the team, there's no noise with the coaches. That's all external, stuff that we can't control, and really not even a factor for myself."