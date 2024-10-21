WATCH: Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Looks Ahead To Cal Game in Berkeley
The Oregon State Beavers are 4-3 to start the season after another one-score loss to UNLV last week. Despite the frustration of that result, Trent Bray is looking forward and focusing on how to get his team to bowl eligibility.
The Beavers face a very familiar opponent this week, taking a road trip to Cal to play Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears. Bray met with local media in Corvallis Monday to give his thoughts on the matchup and the week ahead. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the character of the Beavers: "They don't quit...I think a lot of teams would have where we were at in the fourth quarter with as little time left. And for them to continue to battle, continue to play and be three yards away from tying that game and hopefully sending it into overtime, shows the character of the guys. They care. They want to get it right and I expect them to come out and work hard to fix the things that have kind of plagued us the last two weeks."
- On Cal's four-game losing streak: "Think they're kind of looking for that same thing we are. We got to eliminate self-inflicted mistakes that in tight games against good opponents will keep you from winning."
-No update on Jam Griffin. Bray noted that he prefers to let players disclose their own injury staus.
-Anthony Hankerson played 75 snaps at running back on Saturday. Bray noted that's too heavy a workload and Salahadin Allah should expect to see more snaps in the coming weeks.
More Reading Material From On SI
WATCH: Gevani McCoy's Career-Long Touchdown Rush Against UNLV
RECAP: UNLV Overpowers Oregon State 33-25 in Corvallis