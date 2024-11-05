WATCH: Oregon State's Trent Bray Talks SJSU, Final Month of Beaver Football Season
The Oregon State Beavers need a jolt this week after a humiliating loss at Cal two weeks ago. The Beavers host San Jose State on Saturday, a team that is 5-3 to begin the year.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to discuss what his team is doing to get back on track and finish the season on a high note after falling to 4-4 on the year.
NOTES
-No official decision on a starting quarterback yet, but that decision is expected to be made at the conclusion of practice on Thursday.
-On the running game's struggles in the last two games: "The last two teams we played, UNLV and Cal, are both really strong in the run game. So that's always part of it. And then, you know, we've just made some mistakes. We got some checks that we need to make to get us into the right run based on a look that we didn't get. So it's part self-inflicted and part we were playing two pretty good run defenses."
-On struggles in the pass rush: "We got to do a better job. I mean we got to win more one-on-one battles. We're just not winning those enough to get to the quarterback."
More Reading Material From On SI
Oregon State Drop 3 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Week 10 Bye
RECRUITING: Can Oregon State Flip Boise State Decommit Christopher Solis-Lumar?
RECAP: Oregon State Offense Languishes in 44-7 Defeat At Cal