WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State Football's 2025 Signing Class
This week, the Oregon State Beavers' football program welcomed a group of 18 new players from the high school and junior college ranks on the first day of the early signing period.
Beavers' head coach Trent Bray briefly spoke to the media about that group and what it took to land them Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
- "I'm really excited about this class. I thought we hit on needs that we have...It was big to us to... not only their film looking good and the way they play, the wiring of who they are, but also the physical measurements and tools that we were looking for, and I thought we hit on that and did a great job of evaluating who those guys are... I really like this class, and I'm excited about this class joining us and we got six of them that'll be here mid year which is exciting, because I think some of them will have an opportunity to help us."
- Early Enrollees: Sean Craig (DB), Bleu Dantzler (LB), Jeremiah Ioane (LB), Trey Glasper (DB), David Madison (DB), Jake Normoyle (OL) (spring), Jalil Tucker (DB)
- "Where we're going in this new Pac-12 Conference is exciting not only for me, but recruits have responded well to it. It's really the only conference in the country that you can play regionally anymore. And so for a California kid, a Washington kid, an Oregon kid, the ability for your family to truly watch you play every weekend has been an intriguing thing for some of these guys."
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
State of the Beavs: Biggest Offseason Questions For Oregon State Football
Oregon State Football Drops Out of Top 100 in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss