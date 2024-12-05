WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State Football's 2025 Signing Class

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Trent Bray is formally introduced as Oregon State football s head coach during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
This week, the Oregon State Beavers' football program welcomed a group of 18 new players from the high school and junior college ranks on the first day of the early signing period.

Beavers' head coach Trent Bray briefly spoke to the media about that group and what it took to land them Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

- "I'm really excited about this class. I thought we hit on needs that we have...It was big to us to... not only their film looking good and the way they play, the wiring of who they are, but also the physical measurements and tools that we were looking for, and I thought we hit on that and did a great job of evaluating who those guys are... I really like this class, and I'm excited about this class joining us and we got six of them that'll be here mid year which is exciting, because I think some of them will have an opportunity to help us."

- Early Enrollees: Sean Craig (DB), Bleu Dantzler (LB), Jeremiah Ioane (LB), Trey Glasper (DB), David Madison (DB), Jake Normoyle (OL) (spring), Jalil Tucker (DB)

- "Where we're going in this new Pac-12 Conference is exciting not only for me, but recruits have responded well to it. It's really the only conference in the country that you can play regionally anymore. And so for a California kid, a Washington kid, an Oregon kid, the ability for your family to truly watch you play every weekend has been an intriguing thing for some of these guys."

