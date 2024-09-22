WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Purdue Win, 3-1 Start to 2024 Season
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers are 3-1 to start the season following a 38-21 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. As he progresses through his first season as the head coach of the Beavers, Bray seems to have found his team's identity and his identity as a coach, more so than his days as the Beavs' defensive coordinator.
Bray met with the media immediately following the win in Corvallis to discuss what his team has done right through these first few weeks, what they still need to work on, and the growth of his starting quarterback Gevani McCoy.
NOTES
-Bray noted Purdue's success running the ball as something that his team needs to fix moving forward.
-On Gevani McCoy's successful day, specifically executing on option plays: "Gevani does a great job with it and he made some nice reads on that and some big plays too.. I thought he did a great job. He pitched it when he was supposed to pitch it, he he took it up the field when he was supposed to. I thought he did a really nice job with that play."
-Strength of the running game, the defense, and the overall team resiliency are the biggest lessons learend through the first four games.
-On going for it on fourth down, despite missing on tow of three: "I feel great about our guys chances to go get it. So we're going to take a, you know a risk, but it's an educated risk."
