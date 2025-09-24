Week 5 - Oregon State Beavers vs Houston Cougars: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State's search for their first win in 2025 brings them back home to face off against the undefeated Houston Cougars. Houston, definitive winners of their first three matchups to begin 2025, will look to continue to roll into Top-25 consideration with a Week 5 victory.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's contest:
Oregon State Beavers (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) vs Houston Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Big 10)
Date: Friday, September 26
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET // 7:30 p.m. PT
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: ESPN
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Houston -13.5 on FanDuel
Can Beavers Stop Cougars' Offensive Attack?
Pass rush hasn't been a strong suit of the Beavers' defense, with just three quarterback takedowns through four games. They're allowing over 450 yards of offense per game, and the Houston offensive core gives them an extraordinarily tough matchup. QB Conner Weigman has been efficient and effective through the air, and the combination of him and running back Dean Conners has proven to create a formidable ground game.
Shutting down the Cougars offense is certainly a tall task for the Beavers' defense, but it is essential to causing an upset. Stopping Houston's dual-pronged rushing attack will be the most difficult aspect to stop, but it could cause deficiencies in the passing game by default and allow the flashy-but-turnover-prone Oregon State offense to take control.
Will Turnover Patterns Continue?
Offensively, it's difficult to find two programs with more different turnover trends. Weigman and the Cougars' offense have yet to relinquish the ball through three games, with zero interceptions and just two fumbles, both recovered by the offense. Oregon State, on the other hand, has thrown five picks and put the ball on the ground twice.
Two offenses with incredibly contrasting patterns in giving the ball up facing off against each other certainly sets up a wildly interesting matchup. A continuation of said trends would likely result in a major Houston win, but until the opening kickoff commences, the result is truly unknown.
Oregon State Needs Revitalizing Offensive Performance
Starting the season 0-4 is often a death sentence for most programs, but to say that Oregon State's time is up wouldn't necessarily be true. QB Maalik Murphy, while he's struggled, has shown some signs that the star signal caller that they thought they were getting isn't gone. The ceiling of Murphy and RB Anthony Hankerson, at the very least, should still provide hope that the season isn't lost just yet.
With that being said, time is definitely running short. The Houston defense is a legitimate unit, and establishing an offensive rhythm won't be an easy feat. Taking advantage of easy opportunities should be a point of emphasis early in the game, and they desperately need to get off to a quick start on Friday night.
