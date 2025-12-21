Oregon State Women's Basketball Picks Up Key Win Over Liberty

The Oregon State Women’s basketball team defeated Liberty 64-57 Saturday night at Seabury Hall in the Maui Classic. The Beavers are now 8-5 overall and have won back to back games for the third time this season. In a game that Oregon State trailed by 10 in at one point, it was a gutsy performance and a big win by coach Scott Rueck’s side.

It was a back and forth and nervy affair through the first two quarters, with the Beavs and Liberty finding themselves tied at the half. Oregon State was able to get more production out of their bench than Liberty was, with the Beavers reserves accounting for 15 of their 64 points, while the Flames bench managed just 12 points from two different players.

The Beavers were led by guard Kennedie Shuler, who was able to record 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Shuler was tied for most rebounds on the Beavs with Nene Sow, as both collected six boards off the glass.

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Kennedie Shuler (1) dribbles the basketball against the Portland Pilots during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Shuler, the Junior from Gresham, is now averaging 8.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, and 5.6 assists per game. Shuler’s 21 points are the most she has recorded in a game this season, scoring six more points than her previous best of 15 against Virginia Tech.

The Beavers will now enjoy more than a week off, with their next matchup coming as the opener in WCC play against San Francisco and St Marys, who they play in the span of just three days at the end of December. The Beavers will have to tighten the screws on defense in the next few games as they allowed Liberty to shoot 43 percent from beyond the arc.

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck yells to his team as the Oregon State Beavers take on the Nebraska Huskers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State will want to carry over a few stats with them into the next few games. The Beavers were excellent at the free throw line, converting on 85 percent of their attempts. Oregon State also forced 12 turnovers and had 13 fast break points in their win over Liberty.

The Beavers return to action and the mainland on Sunday, December 28 against San Francisco at 2 p.m. PT.

