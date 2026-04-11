BYU Hoops Transfer Xavion Staton Picks Oregon State

The Justin Joyner era at Oregon State is off to a hot start.

Just hours after landing the commitment of Big Sky Freshman Player of the Year Jackson Rasmussen, the Beavers have acquired a former Top-50 High School Recruit in BYU transfer Xavion Staton.

In hs lone season at BYU, Staton appeared in nine game, averaging 4.9 minutes played. He made two of the four field goals that he attempted and sank one of his two free-throw attempts. He also pulled down four rebounds with three assists and five blocks.

A 6’11” Center, Staton has been praised by scouts for his excellent defensive abilities. 247Sports scouting director Adam Finkelstein wrote in 2024 that Staton is “one of the best rim protectors in high school basketball. He’s long, mobile, quick off his feet, and has great timing and instincts.”

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Staton racked up an impressive list of accomplishments during his high school career, being named the 2025 Las Vegas Gatorade player of the year and helping lead Sierra Vista to a Nevada State Championship. In his junior season at Sierra Vista, Staton averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Staton had a composite rating of 95 out of high school, and held offers from Michigan, Arizona and Kansas, in addition to BYU. He is the highest-rated player that Oregon State has landed since Ethan Thompson in the class of 2017.

Oregon State have seven outgoing players currently in the transfer portal, but managed to retain leading scorer Josiah Lake II for another year.

The Beavers look to rebuild under Joyner with their first transfer portal class since the firing of Wayne Tinkle in the waning days of the 2025-2026 season. Oregon State finished 17-16 overall, with a 9-9 record in West Coast Conference play. The Beavers resume playing a Pac-12 schedule in the league's new alignment in 2026.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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