Beavers Dominate San Francisco For Third Straight Road Win

Oregon State bounced back from Saturday's lopsided loss against Gonzaga over the weekend by routing San Francisco 90-63 at the Sabrato Center on Thursday night in the Bay.

Wayne Tinkle's side came out hot, and never trailed en route to picking up their third consecutive road win and fourth victory in their last five games.

It was smooth sailing for the visiting Beavers all the way through, in what was undoubtedly one of their best performances of the season. Oregon State had four players finish with 15+ points, led by 6'11" senior Jorge Diaz Graham, who finished with a career-high 18.

Oregon State got into their rhythm right away, scoring the game's first seven points. San Francsisco was able to respond and cut the lead to 10-7, but the Beavers really cuaght fire after this. Oregon State converted on both ends of the floor, and went on a 10-0 run over the course of four minutes to go up 11 points. After a deep three from Jorge Diaz Graham, the Beavers jumped out to a 23-9 advantage.

The visitors didn't slow down from here. A few minutes later, sophomore Isaiah Sy drained deep balls on back-to-back possessions, forcing a timeout from the Dons. Success continued for the rest of the half with OSU finding ways to get into the paint, both with small forwards and their big men. Sy's third three-pointer of the half gave the Beavers a 22-point advantage. They went into halftime with a 50-28 lead.

The Dons showed some life coming out of the locker room, with freshman Legend Smiley starting the half with a personal 5-0 run for his team. A few moments later, standout point guard Ryan Beasley got an and-one to drop, injecting San Francisco with some momentum. Smiley stayed hot with another three at the 11-minute mark, cutting the deficit to 15.

After this burst from the home side, Oregon State put their foot down. Jorge Diaz Graham drained a triple on the following possession, and the Beavers never let the Dons threaten again from here. It was one-sided the rest of the way, with OSU jumping ahead by 28 at one point.

The Beavers put on a clinic from downtown, shooting 12-20 from beyond the arc. Diaz Graham shot a perfect 4-4 from deep, and went 5-6 overall from the field. Isaiah Sy and Dez White also had big games, with both of them knocking down multiple threes. Star point guard Josiah Lake finished with 16 points and seven assists.

Oregon State will look to keep this momentum going on Sunday when they travel to take on Seattle U. The Beavers won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 68-55 in Corvallis.

