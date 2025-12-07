Beavers Win Over Southern Utah Gets Them Back To .500

The Oregon State men's basketball team picked up it's second consecutive win on Saturday afternoon, defeating the SUU Thunderbirds 81-70 at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers led the entire way through, and were able to pull away in the final five minutes.

After jumping out to a 17-point lead midway through the second half, Southern Utah was able to respond. The Thunderbirds cut it down to single digits by the 6:45 mark, with forward Jaiden Feroah putting up 11 points over a span of the next six minutes.

After a pair of Josiah Lake free throws and a Johan Munch layup put OSU ahead by 13, it was never nerve-wracking again from there.

Senior Jaiden Feroah had a monster game, keeping the Thunderbirds in it with a 27-point performance where he shot 5-9 from deep. Freshman Elijah Duval and junior Tanner Hayhurst also scored in double-figures for SUU.

Missouri State transfer Dez White led the way for the Beavers on Saturday, going 4-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20. Josiah Lake posted a double-double for the Beavers, and Johan Munch had a bounce-back game with 16 points. Oregon State's 81 points are the most they've scored this season in a game that didn't go to overtime.

The Beavers are now up to 5-5 on the season, with a 5-1 home record. Oregon State will be back in action on Saturday, December 13 in Corvallis against the Montana State Bobcats.

