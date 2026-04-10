Big Sky Freshman of the Year Jackson Rasmussen Transfers to Oregon State

This week, the opening chapters of the Justin Joyner era are being written. First, a number of players departed Oregon State's men's basketball program. Now, a big addition might offset those losses.

Initially reported by On3's Joe Tipton and then confirmed by multiple outlets, Joyner's Oregon State Beavers have secured a commitment from Idaho transfer forward Jackson Rasmussen.

Last season, the 6'7" true freshman started every game for the Vandals. Rasmussen averaged 13.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 30.9 minutes per game. He shot 48.6% from the field, 32.1% behind the arc, and 68.3% at the foul line. At season's end, he was named the Big Sky Conference's Freshman of the Year.

Rasmussen's story begins in his hometown Meridian - the Gem State's fastest growing city - where the rising star developed a love for the game. Through his junior year of high school, Rasmussen attended brand new Owyhee High School in his hometown; he played on state championship teams in 2022 and 2024. The future Beaver then spent his senior year at Utah Prep Academy (Hurricane, UT). Over the course of his prep career he was named an Idaho First Team All-State selection, the Idaho 5A State Tournament Most Valuable Player, and a consensus number one prospect from the state of Idaho in the 2025 recruiting class.

Courted by a pair of schools on the Palouse - Washington State and Idaho, just seven miles apart - Rasmussen elected to stay in his home state. In late June 2025, he enrolled at Idaho. He immediately drew attention from the Vandals' coaching staff, and quickly secured a starting job. In September, national outlet Mid-Major Madness named Rasmussen their Big Sky Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year. In the final Big Sky game of his aforementioned freshman year, the young forward hauled 5 rebounds and 1 steal across 21 minutes, helping Idaho win their conference tournament championship game. Moments later, he was named to the conference All-Tournament team. Idaho's season reached it's conclusion in an NCAA tournament opening round loss to Houston.

Rasmussen is the first commitment out of the transfer portal for new Oregon State head coach Justin Joyner, and immediately slots into the starting lineup. The transfer portal will remain open through Tuesday April 21st.