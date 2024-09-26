Forward Michael Rataj Will Step Into Leadership Role on Beavers Hoops Team
On a team that lacks a ton of returning talent, forward Michael Rataj is one of the few players that came back to Corvallis after a mass exodus left the cupboard bare for Wayne Tinkle last season. An influx of transfers filled out the roster, but veteran leadership is needed for a team that is looking for answers on the floor but also in the locker room.
After point guard Jordan Pope transferred to Texas, Tyler Bilodeau transferred to UCLA, Jayden Stevens transferred to Idaho, Christian Wright transferred to Louisiana, Dexter Akanno transferred to Utah State, Chol Mariol transferred to San Jose State, KC Ibekwe transferred to Washington, and Justin Rochelin transferred to UC-San Diego, Oregon State was left in a tough spot with lots of holes to fill.
This makes Rataj's role even more important than it would have been previously. In 2023, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 boards, both of which he will have to improve upon in order to help this team forward in the upcoming season – beyond that, however, he will have to be a true leader for this team as one of the most experienced players in the Oregon State system that will be on the roster this year.
At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, he is the type of forward that can make an impact on the glass and will almost certainly start for Wayne Tinkle's team, not just as a reward for sticking around, but because he will be one of the best players that the Beavers have. But if Oregon State is to be competitive this season, they will need a leap from him in scoring, as his 8.3 points was fourth on the team last year. If he can increase his point total and field goal percentage, he can be the player and leader the team needs him to be.
