Oregon State Basketball Parting Ways With Coach Wayne Tinkle

Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes released a statement Thursday morning that the Beavers' men's basketball program will be moving on from head coach Wayne Tinkle.

Per journalist John Canzano, Tinkle was offered the chance to finish out the season on Thursday, but Tinkle has not decided if he will do so. Oregon State's regular season finale is scheduled for Saturday, February 28 at Santa Clara.

"We are grateful to Wayne for his dedication to Oregon State and for the leadership he has provided our men's basketball program," Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes said in a statement. "He has represented Beaver Nation with integrity and commitment. As we approach the dawn of the new Pac-12 era, we believe it is in the best interest of our men's basketball program to transition to its next chapter. These decisions are never easy, but we are focused on positioning our program for sustained success in a rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape."

The statement noted that DHR Global will assist Oregon State in the search process.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Tinkle's Beavers defeated San Diego in overtime at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are also in the process of locking in one of the top four seeds in the West Coast Conference Tournament, which would get them a bye into the quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

Tinkle is currently 176-204 nearing the end of his 12th season in Corvallis. The Montana grad led Oregon State to the NCAA Tournament twice, including an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2021, following a Pac-12 Tournament championship.

While Tinkle had his moments of success during his time with the Beavers, his tenure has also been marked by repeated struggles away from Gill Coliseum. In 2025-2026, Oregon State are 4-9 in road and neutral site contests.

Oregon State is set to begin a search for the program's next head coach immediately.

