Oregon State Holds Off Seattle For First Win of 2026

Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State squad snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday night, bringing their overall record to 9-9, with a 2-3 record in West Coast Conference play. The Beavers did so with a 68-55 win over the Seattle University Redhawks at Gill Coliseum.

Jorge Diaz Graham turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, both season highs for the Pitt transfer. Graham was the Beavers' defensive engine on Thursday, blocking three shots with ten defensive boards and a steal.

Yaak Yaak and Isaiah Sy also scored 13 points, tying for the team lead in that category.

Slovenian freshman Matija Samar turned in his best performance of the season, scoring ten points with four rebounds.

The first half of Thursday's game was a back-and-forth affair, with the Beavs and the Redhawks staying within a basket of each other for the first nine minutes. Seattle built a six-point lead by the 9:48 mark. Oregon State quickly rallied to close the gap, and ended up taking a two-point lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Oregon State defense held Seattle to only five field goals on 29 attempts, including just one make from beyond the three-point line. The Redhawks made just one field goal in the final seven minutes of the contest. Seattle also had chances from the free throw line, but made just nine of 16 in the second half.

Isaiah Sy also flipped a switch offensively, scoring ten points in the final 20 minutes.

The Beavers will have a short break before a short trip to Portland, where they will face the Pilots for a 5 p.m. PT tipoff on ESPN+, searching for a rare road win. OSU have won eight of their 11 home games this season with just one win away from Corvallis on six attempts.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify