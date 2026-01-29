Oregon State MBB Pulls Through With Crucial Win Over LMU

The Oregon State Beavers brought their two-game losing streak to a halt Wednesday night when they defeated LMU 72-69 in a nail biter in Los Angeles.

The Beavers improved to 11-12 overall and sit at seventh in the WCC with a 4-6 conference record. Oregon State has won two of their last four conference games.

The Beavers fell behind in the early going of the first half, as LMU jumped out to a 11-point lead which led to an LMU 15-5 run. Oregon State and coach Wayne Tinkle were able to keep their composure and went on a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead at the halftime break.

Oregon State wouldn't look back once they obtained a lead at halftime, although LMU would make it interesting towards the end getting within three points. The Beavers were led by Josiah Lake, who recorded 13 points and five rebounds on the defensive glass. Oregon State’s Johan Munch recorded 10 rebounds and helped the Beavers outperform LMU in that category 35-27.

Oregon State shot 49 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc in the win over LMU, while holding LMU to 45 percent from the floor and just 34 percent from three. The Beavers were able to cause nine turnovers and managed to record four steals. Dez White and Keziah Ekissi both went 2/3 from beyond the arc while Isaiah Sy went 2/7 and Matija Samar went 2/5.

The Beavers are a little behind schedule compared to last season in WCC play. Oregon State went 10-8 in conference play last season, good enough to finish in fifth place. The Beavers currently sit in seventh place, behind the likes of Washington State and San Francisco.

The Beavers will now set their sights on San Diego as their road trip continues. San Diego is currently 4-6 in conference play and one game behind Oregon State in the WCC standings. The game against San Diego can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the Beaver radio network.

Oregon State has just eight games left in WCC play before the start of the WCC tournament, which Oregon State will undoubtedly have to win to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Oregon State plays first-place Gonzaga on February 7 and last place Pepperdine on February 21st. The Beavers finish their WCC season on the road against second place Santa Clara on February 28th.

