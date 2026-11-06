Oregon State MBB vs. Cal Baptist: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Last time out, the new-look Oregon State Beavers picked up a convincing victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

On Friday night, Justin Joyner's first season as the program's head coach continues as the Beavers host the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Here's everything fans need to know about Oregon State's second contest of the 2026-2027 college basketball contest.

Oregon State Beavers (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (0-1, 0-0 Big West Conference)

Date: Friday, November 6 2026

Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET

Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 YouTube

Radio/Audio Only: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -20.5 on FanDuel

Will OSU's Depth Continue Their Success

In their recent win over Weber State, seven different members of the Beavers' team scored in double-figures on the way to a team total of 102. Daniel Freitag led the way with 23 points. If the Beavs can continue to have that kind of balance in their attack, it puts the Lancers in a position where they need to be perfect in order to keep pace.

Xavion Staton Leading Down Low

After a spell at BYU where the Cougars couldn't find a consistent use for him, center Xavion Staton might just be blooming in Corvallis. He recorded his first career double-double in OSU's first game with ten points and 13 rebounds. His ongoing development should be an exciting storyline throughout the season for Beavers fans.

A Familiar Face

Oregon State assistant coach Dominic Lippi spent the previous three seasons on Cal Baptist's staff under Rick Croy. Lippi helped guide the Lancers to a 25-win season last year, in addition to a WAC Tournament title, and the program's first appearance in the Division I NCAA Tournament.

Croy has since departed for the job as Associate Head Coach under Randy Bennett at Arizona State. Kyle Getter has since taken over the job with the Lancers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify