Oregon State Men Best Cal in Preseason Finale

The Oregon State men's basketball team completed their preseason exhibition schedule Saturday night in Corvallis with an 89-76 victory over the Cal Golden Bears.

The Beavers shot 52.4% from the floor, sinking 33 of their 63 field goal attempts. Oregon State were also the better rebounding team, pulling down 45 boards compared to Cal's 34.

Four different members of Justin Joyner's squad scored in double figures on Saturday. Junior guard Daniel Freitag, a transfer from the University of Buffalo, led the Beavers with 17 points. UCF transfer Chris Johnson added 14 points, while the Lake brothers, Josiah and Jemai, combined for 22 points.

Oregon State's post play was also an important factor in the win. Fresno State transfer DeShawn Gory and BYU transfer Xavion Staton both flirted with double-doubles. Gory finished with nine points and a team-high nine assists, as well as seven rebounds. Staton scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds. 36 of the Beavers' points came in the paint, while they allowed just 28 points from that area of the floor. OSU also were the better rebounding group 45-34.

The win over OSU's former Pac-12 compatriots capped a preseason schedule that included two exhibitions in Canada, as well as a narrow loss to defending national champions Michigan in Ann Arbor. Joyner hopes that preseason competition will prepare his team for a highly competitive league in the new version of the Pac-12.

"It's a monster conference. I mean, from a basketball perspective, it's a top five or six league in the country," Joyner said last week at Oregon State basketball's media day event. "In terms of KenPom and NET ranking. I think it's like one or two points behind the ACC, right? So it's a monster basketball league. You think about the top of the league with Gonzaga—Mark Few, Hall of Famer, consistent success...Obviously, San Diego State with Coach Dutcher, um, continuing the lineage with Coach Fisher. Um, it's a big-time program, played in a national championship three years ago, right? So that's the top of the league. Utah State's won the Mountain West, they returned the Mountain West Player of the Year. Obviously, they're revving and ready to go. And then you got Colorado State, you got Boise who's had a lot of success. So the top of this league is big time, but at the same time, there's not a huge drop-off from the top to the middle and the perceived bottom. So it's a grind every night."

The Beavers are set to open the regular season on Monday, November 2 when they host Weber State out of the Big Sky Conference. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Streaming information has not yet been confirmed.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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